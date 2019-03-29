MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks and the City of Muskegon are excited about a long future together.

Friday, they announced a new lease at LC Walker Arena for the hockey team until at least 2036.

The Lumberjacks will pay Muskegon a minimum of $250,000 to use the arena with the potential to make more. The prior lease was capped at $125,000.

Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson says this partnership is fantastic for the team and for downtown.

