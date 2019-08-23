MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mastodons are on the loose!

The Lakeshore Museum Center (LMC) recently unveiled downtown Muskegon newest monumental public sculpture: Moxie.

Moxie is a life-size bronze mastodon seen breaking out of the Lakeshore Museum Center at the corner of 4th Street and Clay Avenue and in search of 20 mini-mastodons on the loose and hidden throughout downtown Muskegon.

The LMC has published a scavenger hunt pocket-guide filled with clues about where to find the little mastodons and the public is invited to walk the town and find them all. Show your results to the staff at LMC and get a little prize.

"Mastodons on the Loose" is the first project from the Muskegon City Public Art Initiative. Launched in July 2018 by philanthropist Patrick O'Leary and led by Judy Hayner, retired director of the Muskegon Museum of Art, who has spearheaded this effort to bring the Moxie and the mini-mastodons to Muskegon.

The initiative aims to add up to 10 new significant works of art to the city of Muskegon. It operates under the auspices of the Community Foundation for Muskegon County in collaboration with the Downtown Arts Committee and has a particular focus on works that link to the city's history and compliment the more than 40 pieces of public art already in the downtown region.

