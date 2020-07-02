MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon Area Transit System (MATS) will host two public presentations for the public to hear from the Foursquare Integrated Transportation Planning consulting team.

The transportation consulting firm was hired to complete a MATS Route Study and Comprehensive Operational Analysis project.

The first meeting will be an open house format from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 at the Herman Ivory Terminal at 351 Morris Avenue.

The second will be a formal presentation forum from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. that evening at the Sturrus Technology Center, 388 W. Clay Avenue (MCC’s Downtown Campus and former Chronicle Building - use the Clay Avenue entrance).

All community members are invited to attend and to learn the details of the consultant’s recommendations, directly from the consulting team.

The study found ways the MATS system could operate more efficiently and close a projected $600,000 to $800,000 funding gap.

One suggestion is to end fixed bus routes at 6:00 p.m. Currently those routes run until 10:40 pm, Monday-Friday.

The route study suggests the reduction in hours could be covered by a more efficient micro-transit option.

"It's a technology based solution where people use and app or a smart device to be able to book a ride and have that ride arrive for them within 30-minutes or so," said MATS System Manager Jim Koens.

Those rides would be on small vehicles not full size buses.

MATS rider Erick Reed is working to get a large group of community members to attend the public presentations on Feb. 19.

"Even if they don't ride the bus, they still should attend because it may impact people that they know," said Reed.

Find the complete report and appendices at: https://matsbus.com/route-study-2019/

MAT For more information on MATS, visit matsbus.com.

RELATED STORIES FROM MUSKEGON:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.