Rare 'Bullseye Robin Hood' accomplished at MCC

Amadeus Tafe hit a rare mark in archery during his class, a display of precision where the second arrow splits the first arrow in half.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College (MCC) student Amadeus Tafe achieved the rare "Bullseye Robin Hood" shot during the school's archery class.

This impressive feat is a mark that most archers will never hit in their careers, Tafe managed to achieve this in front of his peers and instructor.

The Robin Hood shot, aptly named after the British folklore character, is a display of precision where the second arrow splits the first arrow in half. Experts say this rarely happens in the world of archery.

Tafe's instructor Matt Clark expressed his excitement over the accomplishment.

"I've had the distinct pleasure of watching hundreds of archers enjoy the outstanding sensation of shooting their first bullseyes, all across the country," Clark said. "Amadeus has accomplished something most archers don't achieve in a lifetime of shooting. Well done, Amadeus! Your efforts, dedication, and success inspire us and reflect remarkably on the MCC archery community."

Tafe was also excited about his shot, and expressed gratitude for the opportunity and support he received from the MCC archery community, "a rare opportunity—one that I'll remember for a long time."

MCC offers its comprehensive archery class through its Health, Physical Education, and Recreation (HPER) department. The class allows students like Tafe to develop their skills, embrace their passion for archery, and take their shot at achieving milestones such as Tafe's.

For more information about MCC's archery program and other courses offered by the college, you can visit www.muskegoncc.edu.

