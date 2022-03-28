Muskegon Community College to host free Ukraine discussion

The discussion is part of the college's lecture series. It will focus on what's happening in Ukraine, how the war started and how Americans can help.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A group of West Michigan professors is gathering to answer any questions you might have about the war in Ukraine, and they're doing it for free.

Muskegon Community College (MCC) is hosting the latest edition of its lecture series on Wednesday, March 30 at 6 p.m. at the Overbook Theater on the school's main campus. It will focus on what's happening in Ukraine, how the war there is likely to play out and what Americans can do to help.

Andy Wible, a philosophy from MCC will moderate the discussion. Panelists include David Takitaki, who is an adjunct instructor in social and behavioral studies at Ferris State University, and Nicholas Budimir, who is a social sciences instructor at MCC.

"[Budimir] studied in Russia. He's traveled extensively throughout Eastern Europe, and really studied mainly 20th century communism and has an expertise in the former Soviet Union. So I'm hoping he will give a lot of background of why this happened, and and the role of Ukraine within the region and the world," Wible said.

"When [Takitaki] was at MCC, he was very involved in Model NATO and Model UN, and now he teaches international relations and international politics. So he's got a lot of info, especially along the lines of NATO, and how NATO is reacting to what's happening in the war in Ukraine."

The idea to host this discussion came when it became increasingly clear that college students had a lot of questions about what's going on in Ukraine. However, the discussion is open to the public regardless of whether they're in school.

"I hope people come with their questions. That's really why we're doing it. We can all can see easily talking heads on TV, talking about this topic all day long. But I think rarely do we have some people come together, and especially, COVID kind of prevented us to come together," Wible said.

"I think it's a time for us to come together as a group, and to hear each other and to ask people in the know, questions they may have about what's happening in Ukraine, what might happen, and to get a greater understanding and appreciation for what's happening there."

Masks are welcomed but not required. For more information on the event, click here.

