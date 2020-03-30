MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College's Health and Wellness Center has prepared to be a hospital overflow site in case healthcare facilities in the area are overrun with patients due to COVID-19.

There are 50 additional beds at the college.

The Region Six Healthcare Coalition, which oversees the COVID-19 response in West Michigan, is preparing for a surge of cases in Muskegon County.

The temporary healthcare facility includes the college's nursing and medical assistant classrooms and exam rooms at the Quarterline Family Medicine Clinic.

"Muskegon Community College's Health and Wellness Center is a 52,000 square foot building that was built in certain ways for this exact purpose. In case we do have a surge and we need extra space we'll be up to the challenge," said MCC President Dale Nesbary.

The wellness center will be available for patients until May 27.

Grand Valley State University has also prepped its Cook-DeVos Healthcare Sciences building to handle an overflow of patients.

In Detroit, FEMA is turned the TCF Center into a field hospital with 900 beds.

