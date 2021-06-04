Mercy Health announces ‘internal disaster’ over COVID capacity

The disaster was declared Monday around 4:45 p.m.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Mercy Health Muskegon has declared an “internal disaster” event for hospital capacity and patient surge.



In a statement the hospital said:

“This internal declaration is similar to what a local government municipality might do in an emergency to allow for a wider range of options to handle the situation including staffing and resource allocation. Hospital leadership and Emergency Management are closely monitoring the situation. Mercy Health remains ready to meet the highest quality of care for our community during this event and patients should not avoid seeking emergency medical treatment at this time.”

The state lists Mercy Health Mercy Campus at 81% capacity as of Tuesday afternoon. 11 of those patients are in the ICU.

