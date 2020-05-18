Mercy Health re-opens five clinics

Mercy Health has announced it is re-opening five clinics to resume time-sensitive procedures Monday.
These locations, as well as nine other offices that remained open, are for patients with no symptoms of fever or upper respiratory illness, or who have preventative care appointments.
Clinics opening Monday
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Norton Family Practice
- Mercy Health Physician Partners West Olive
- Mercy Health Physician Partners East Beltline
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Rivertown
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Sparta
Clinics already open
- Clinica Santa Maria (Grand Rapids)
- Mercy Health Family Medicine Residency Center (Grand Rapids)
- Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center (Grand Rapids)
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Hart Family Medical
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical Shelby
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical Whitehall
- Mercy Health Physician Partners North Ottawa Family Medicine, Suite 103 (Grand Haven)
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Sable Point Family Care (Ludington)
- Mercy Health Physician Partners Westshore Family Medicine (Muskegon)
Patients with upper respiratory and COVID-19 symptoms will be seen at the six locations that have remained open. They include:
- Mercy Health Urgent Care Hudsonville
- Mercy Health Urgent Care Ludington
- Mercy Health Urgent Care North Muskegon
- Mercy Health Urgent Care Rockford
- Mercy Health Urgent Care Sherman (Muskegon)
- Mercy Health Urgent Care Whitehall
If you are experiencing fever or upper respiratory symptoms, you should first contact your primary care physician for additional guidance.
To see a full list of locations that are still closed, click here: www.MercyHealth.com/cancellations.
More stories:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.