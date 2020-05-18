Mercy Health re-opens five clinics

These locations, as well as nine other offices that remained open, are for patients with no symptoms of fever or upper respiratory illness, or who have preventative

Mercy Health has announced it is re-opening five clinics to resume time-sensitive procedures Monday.

These locations, as well as nine other offices that remained open, are for patients with no symptoms of fever or upper respiratory illness, or who have preventative care appointments.

Clinics opening Monday

Mercy Health Physician Partners Norton Family Practice

Mercy Health Physician Partners West Olive

Mercy Health Physician Partners East Beltline

Mercy Health Physician Partners Rivertown

Mercy Health Physician Partners Sparta

Clinics already open

Clinica Santa Maria (Grand Rapids)

Mercy Health Family Medicine Residency Center (Grand Rapids)

Mercy Health Internal Medicine and Residency Center (Grand Rapids)

Mercy Health Physician Partners Hart Family Medical

Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical Shelby

Mercy Health Physician Partners Lakeshore Medical Whitehall

Mercy Health Physician Partners North Ottawa Family Medicine, Suite 103 (Grand Haven)

Mercy Health Physician Partners Sable Point Family Care (Ludington)

Mercy Health Physician Partners Westshore Family Medicine (Muskegon)

Patients with upper respiratory and COVID-19 symptoms will be seen at the six locations that have remained open. They include:

Mercy Health Urgent Care Hudsonville

Mercy Health Urgent Care Ludington

Mercy Health Urgent Care North Muskegon

Mercy Health Urgent Care Rockford

Mercy Health Urgent Care Sherman (Muskegon)

Mercy Health Urgent Care Whitehall

If you are experiencing fever or upper respiratory symptoms, you should first contact your primary care physician for additional guidance.

To see a full list of locations that are still closed, click here: www.MercyHealth.com/cancellations.

