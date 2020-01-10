Mercy Health closing Hackley Hospital's emergency department Oct. 17

Beginning Oct. 18, all emergency care will take place at Mercy Health's Mercy campus emergency department.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The emergency department at Mercy Health's Hackley Hospital is closing this month.

According to a press release from Mercy Health, the Hackley emergency department will close on Oct. 17. Starting Oct. 18, all emergency care will take place at Mercy Health's Mercy campus emergency department instead. The Mercy campus is located at 1500 E. Sherman Blvd.

The closure of the Hackley emergency department comes as Mercy Health Muskegon finalizes its third and final phase of construction and renovation on its 10-story medical center at the Mercy campus. Hospital officials are preparing to move the Trauma II Emergency Care from Hackely Hospital to the Mercy campus' medical center, the Fazakerley Family Emergency Center.

The soon-to-be vacated Hackley Emergency Department site will become an urgent care, according to Mercy Health. The urgent care will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week, beginning Oct. 18.

The completion of the third and final phase of the medical center at Mercy Campus is anticipated for Oct. 19, when the Mercy Health Birth Center and the 10th floor medical surgical unit will be fully open. Other departments have already opened in previous phases. All inpatient care at Hackley will be moved to Mercy Campus the week of Oct. 12.

A virtual celebration for the community is being planned to commemorate the four-year construction project in November. To learn more, visit www.BuildingMercyHealth.com.

