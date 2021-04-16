Michigan Irish Music Festival cancelled

People who purchased tickets in advance will be contacted within the next 14 days.

Organizers for the Michigan Irish Music Festival in Muskegon have announced that they are cancelling this year’s festival due to COVID-19 concerns.

The organizers say that current guidance for live events by the state, the continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and the present levels of positive COVID-19 cases in Michigan lead to their decision.

“We are unable to proceed with producing a festival in the format that we have established and on the level of quality our patrons, volunteers, musicians, vendors, and sponsors have come to expect. Our board continues to monitor Michigan restrictions, health guidelines, and capacity limits to determine what type of events will be permissible in the future and we will plan accordingly going forward,” organizers said in a news release.

