WATCH: Michigan State trooper, good Samaritans help rescue driver in rollover crash

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — Dashcam video from a fiery rollover crash Monday shows a Michigan State Police Trooper and good Samaritans working together to rescue a trapped driver in Muskegon County.

The crash happened Monday just before 1 p.m. on W. River Road east of Horton Road in Muskegon County.

Police believe the 73-year-old driver from Muskegon suffered a medical event, went into a ditch, struck a culvert and then overturned.

The first trooper on the scene noticed flames coming from the hood of the SUV, and she immediately tried breaking the windshield with her hands, arms and feet.

The driver was trapped inside.

During that time, several good Samaritans, firefighters and other first responders arrived on the scene to help. MSP said crews used a total of five fire extinguishers to keep the fire contained until additional first responders made it to the scene.

Crews were able to push the vehicle upright to pull the woman out of her car.

The woman was rushed to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

