MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — It's only March, but Michigan's Adventure is already looking to hire over 1,200 seasonal associates for the 2019 season.

The amusement park will host a job fair on Wednesday, March 13 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the Michigan's Adventure Training Center at 4750 Whitehall Rd. in Muskegon.

Applications are being accepted for all positions, including food and beverage, ride operations, lifeguards, merchandise, games, admissions, safety and security, park services, office staff and maintenance.

Michigan's Adventure opens for the season on Memorial Day Weekend.

"We need to hire a lot of people and we need to get them through orientation and training before that opening weekend," said Laure Bollenbach, Director of Marketing and Sales Michigan's Adventure.

The park provides paid training for all positions. Applicants who are at least 18 years of age are offered a minimum starting wage of $11 per hour, and those aged 16 and 17 will start at a wage of at least $10 per hour.

All interested parties are encouraged to apply at www.miadventure.com/jobs and then visit the job fair for an on-site interview. Anyone not able to attend the Job Fair is encouraged to apply at www.miadventure.com/jobs as Michigan's Adventure hires throughout the spring and summer.

"We have some positions that start right after April first," said Bollenbach.

The Department of Natural Resources is looking for workers for state parks.

In Muskegon County there are around 12 seasonal positions at Muskegon State Park and Duck Lake State Park.

"It is a great summer time job," said Greg Sherburn, Unit Supervisor Muskegon and Duck Lake State Parks.

Seasonal workers sell entrance stickers, clean bathrooms and check campers into campgrounds.

"They will do a little bit of everything," said Sherburn.

This summer the park will hire two Piping Plover Stewards to protect the endangered shorebird that nests on the state park beach.

Both the city of Muskegon and County of Muskegon have posted summer employment positions. Pay for seasonal park rangers with Muskegon County Parks went up 50 cents per hour. Crew leader will earn more to, at least $12.75 per hour.

