Michigan's tiniest bar is opening soon in downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The tiniest bar in Michigan is opening in Muskegon this summer. The People's Cider Company is expanding from Grand Rapids to a second location on the lakeshore.

"We do all natural ciders," Proprietor Jason Lummen says.



The cidery is coming to one of the small business incubator chalets in Downtown Muskegon.



"It looks nice," Lummen says. "It's really exciting."

He says this was an opportunity to do more work in Muskegon.

"We've been selling at the farmers market out here for the last six years. We love the community out here. And this was an opportunity for us to do something in Muskegon."

Only three customers and two employees fit insider this 140 square foot bar, and there's room for two right outside. Lummen feels pretty confident that this is the tiniest bar in the state.



"If anybody's aware of a different one, I would love to get the tape measure out and go have a drink anywhere in Michigan," he says.

The ciders and root beer on draft will be served in compostable cups. Customers can drink them while walking around the downtown social district and the space behind the chalets.



"Directly behind here is a large, what they call, social sandbox. So it's like beach volleyball, there's a fire pit, there's fowling, all sorts of cool stuff," Lummen says. "I'm just excited to be part of this resurgence here in Muskegon."

The businesses here are open from the end of May to the end of September. Lummen expects his bar will be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

"I absolutely look forward to to hopefully being a productive member of this Western Market for years to come," he says.

He expects the cider chalet to open and serve ciders within the next week or two, once their liquor license if officially approved. All of the chalet businesses will be open during Memorial Day weekend, so people in town can stop by and check them out.

