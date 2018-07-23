NORTON SHORES, Mich. -- The interim superintendent of Mona Shores Public Schools is one of two candidates vying to land that gig full time.

Bill O'Brien and Superintendent Johnathan Whan from Grant Public Schools will meet with members of the school board Monday, July 23 for interviews.

The two candidates will also get to meet with parents. There will be an open house on Monday, July 23 from 4 until 5:30 p.m. at Ross Park Elementary School, located at 121 Randall Road.

The superintendent job opened up when former Superintendent Greg Helmer resigned in November. He had been put on administrative leave after being reprimanded for retaliating against an employee.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

