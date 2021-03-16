Mona Shores football player passes away after leukemia battle

Devin Gibbs was a senior for the Sailors and had just gone through has last round of chemotherapy.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Mona Shores football player Devin Gibbs has passed away after a months-long battle with leukemia.

The school district confirmed the news to 13 ON YOUR SIDE Tuesday and they have a crisis team working to support the community.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, teammates, coaches and senior classmates. His fight and perseverance was an inspiration to all," said Mona Shores Principal Jennifer Bustard in a Facebook post.

Gibbs was diagnosed in September and missed his senior season with the Sailors, including the state championship game when Mona Shores beat Warren De La Salle 25-19. The players on the De La Salle team later sent Gibbs a card wishing him well in his battle.

During his battle, Gibbs came down with pneumonia and suffered a collapsed lung, which he would go on to recover from. His last round of chemotherapy was in early February and he was scheduled to receive a bone marrow transplant from his sister the following week.

Leading up to those procedures, Gibbs had been doing well. He and his mom Vanessa Guardiola were optimi stic he was on his way to recovery. Guardiola called Gibbs a "fighter" who didn't give up when times were difficult.

The football player's passing marks the second death of a Mona Shores senior this school year. In January, hockey player Brennan Dethloff passed away.

