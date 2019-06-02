MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon is seeing a spike in tourism.

The lakeshore city is expecting to see a record number of cruise ship stops from May to October.

"We now have three cruise lines coming this year with 13 visits and each one of those ships holds between 200 and more passengers and between 70 and 100 crew on the ships as well. So we have thousands of people coming in this summer just on the cruise ships," said Carla Flanders with the Chamber of Commerce.

That leads to full day excursions and a boost to local businesses.

"This year Lakeshore Art Festival will be happening during the same time as a cruise ship coming in. That will be magnificent because it's a free event and they'll be able to experience that while they're here in Muskegon," said Flanders.

One of the cruise lines will bring international passengers.

"The beauty of Muskegon Lake is that it's a deep water port so we can get a number of cruise ships in at the same time," said Flanders.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.