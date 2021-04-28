More than 26 years after his death, memorial highway to honor Muskegon deputy

A portion of M-120 will be named in honor of Muskegon County Sheriff’s Deputy Ernest W. Heikkila, who was killed in the line of duty in 1995.

MUSKEGON, Mich — A section of M-120 in Muskegon County will be named in recognition of a sheriff’s deputy who died in the line of duty more than 26 years ago.

The state Senate this week passed a bill to designate a portion of M-120 as the “Deputy Ernest W. Heikkila Memorial Highway.’’

House Bill 4053 passed the state House in March. With approval in the Senate, the bill now goes to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.

“It’s wonderful that we will be able to honor his legacy, to recognize an officer and a veteran,’’ said state Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, who introduced the bill.

The stretch of M-120 to be named in Heikkila’s honor runs between E. Bard Road and 4th Street.

Heikkila died while responding to a vehicle accident. The married father of three was 50 years old. He had been with the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Department for 20 years.

On Feb. 15, 1995, Heikkila was headed north on M-120 to an accident when his cruiser was struck broadside by a volunteer firefighter responding to the same accident. It happened at the intersection of E. Riley-Thompson Road in Muskegon County’s Dalton Township.

Witnesses told police that icy roads caused by freezing rain may have contributed to the accident, according to testimony at a House committee meeting. Heikkila died at the scene.

“There is no way to fittingly honor a man who made the ultimate sacrifice while working to protect our families, friends and neighbors – but it is important we honor and remember Deputy Heikkila in the ways that we can,” VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, said in a statement.

“Each time we drive this stretch of road we will see a sign in his honor, and hopefully, we will remember those who have served and continue to serve to keep us all safe,” the statement says.

Before working in law enforcement, Heikkila served in the United States Navy and received the Good Conduct Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. He began his career with the Muskegon County Sheriff's Department in 1975.

