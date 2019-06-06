MUSKEGON, Mich. - This summer, Public Health Muskegon County (PHMC) is partnering with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to identify the different mosquito and tick species present in Muskegon County.

The surveillance will also help to provide education to the community on different mosquito and tick-related diseases like West Nile Virus, Zika Virus and Lyme disease. It will present information on the best practices for controlling mosquito and tick populations to help stop the spread of disease transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.

Residents can submit ticks for identification, and MDHHS provides tick identification at no charge. Kits and information regarding submitting a tick by mail are available at Public Health Muskegon County.

Any that are identified as blacklegged ticks -- formerly known as deer ticks -- that are alive will be forwarded for Lyme disease screening.

Ticks that are dead when received or are from animals will not be tested. You can also submit photos of ticks for identification via email at MDHHS-bugs@michigan.gov.

