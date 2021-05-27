Motorcycles, UPS trucks lead parade for Norton Shores man battling cancer

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The sounds of dozens of motorcycles roared down Roberts Street in Muskegon Thursday night, leaving the UPS facility there on their way to the home of Joe Spaniolo.
Spaniolo, a Norton Shores resident and 21-year UPS employee is battling cancer and his coworkers organized a parade past his house so they could show support for his family and friends.
The motorcycles were followed by 10 UPS delivery trucks and dozens of other people driving their personal cars.
In a Facebook post, a friend called Spaniolo a "great guy going through the worst situation."
