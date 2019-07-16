MUSKEGON, Mich. - Now that Muskegon's 150th celebration is over, Rebel Road and Muskegon Bike Time can now take over.

Rebel Road will take place from Wednesday to Saturday in various places along Western Avenue.

The two events combined are estimated to bring in 120,000 visitors and 40,000 motorcycles.

RELATED: Motorcycle rallies underway in Muskegon

Rebel Road is expanding the number of bands that will perform free concerts, and the event raises funds for the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County.

"In the first four years, this event has netted our agency over $100,000," said Kyleen Gee, executive director of the CAC of Muskegon County. "We serve over 21,000 kids a year and our services are free and desperately needed."

New this year for Bike Time will be on-site camping right in the heart of downtown Muskegon.

"Bike Time was created 13 years ago to bring people to town," said Tim Lipan, a spokesperson for Muskegon Bike Time. "What is important is it's new money. It's not Muskegon people going to the same events and recycling Muskegon money. When we bring people in from out of town, we bring in new money and we know that a dollar will turn over seven times."

For more information on Rebel Road, visit rebelroad.org/about. For more details about Muskegon Bike Time, visit muskegonbiketime.com.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.