MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Norton Shores man is dead after a hit-and-run in Muskegon.

According to a release from the Muskegon Police Department, it happened at the intersection of East Laketon Avenue and Terrace Street around 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene. The vehicle involved in the incident left the scene, but was later located by authorities.

The police department says a person of interest is in police custody and the incident is under investigation.

The contributing factors that lead to the accident have not been determined, but more information will be released as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724- 6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.