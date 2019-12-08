MUSKEGON, Mich. - One man is dead after a crash in Muskegon Sunday night.

According to Michigan State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Western Avenue in Muskegon.

A preliminary investigation shows that David Lee Taylor, 48, of Norton Shores, was traveling northeast on Shoreline Drive when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb. The motorcycle became airborne and threw Taylor from the bike.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by MSP.

