MUSKEGON, Mich. — 2019 Muskegon High School graduate Mervin Bonner was supposed to start classes Monday at Muskegon Community College.

Instead his family and friends gathered Monday evening for a vigil to mourn his death.

They assembled at the spot on 7th Street where his body was found at about 10 p.m. Sunday. Police said he was shot in the head.

Investigators have not named any suspects and many at the vigil urged people with information to share what they know with investigators.

“When we went to the area, he was found at we followed a blood trail,” says cousin Veronica Williams. “He was running. He left one shoe, so someone was chasing him. And I just want the community to break this silence code. All you have to do is make a quick call to Silent Observer.”

Police say people have been quietly contacting investigators with useful information about the murder of Mervin Bonner, but no one is under arrest.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724- 6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

