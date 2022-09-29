Muskegon Air Show to return after 16-year hiatus

'Wings Over Muskegon' will bring an 'aviation experience' to the lakeshore July 6-9, 2023.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Muskegon Air Show will return after a 16-year hiatus, officials said Thursday.

'Wings Over Muskegon', produced in conjunction with the Yankee Air Museum, the Muskegon County Airport and its professional management company, will return July 6, 2023 with a four-day 'aviation extravaganza' to follow.

County, city and aviation leaders were on hand for Thursday's announcement, held as part of a press conference on the tarmac at the Muskegon County Airport.

The Muskegon Air Fair was held on site until 2006, when its 23-year run ended.

Yankee Air Museum, which also produces the annual 'Thunder Over Michigan' Air Show at Ypsilanti's Willow Run Airport, will shoulder the financial cost and management responsibilities for the show, the Museum said in a media release that followed Thursday's announcement.

All four of the Museum's historic flight-worthy aircraft were expected to be on site offering rides from July 6-9.

Those aircraft include:

B17 bomber

B25

C47

Vietnam-era Huey Helicopter

The air show will follow, occurring over the final two days of the four-day event from July 8-9.

The show will feature 'single-ship military demonstrations', in addition to flyovers, a set of civilian performers and numerous static displays, though FAA regulations prevent military jet teams from participating, the Museum said.

Tickets went on sale Thursday and will be sold using a dynamic pricing model, meaning prices will increase as pre-determined thresholds are reached.

Children 15-years-old and younger will be granted admission free of charge.

Numerous reserved seating options will also be available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Wings Over Muskegon website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.