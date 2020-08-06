Muskegon allowing businesses to utilize streets, sidewalks during restricted occupancy

Two sections of Western Avenue have been identified as areas where businesses can use the extra space to operate while 50% occupancy restrictions are in place.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The city of Muskegon will allow downtown restaurants, bars and retail shops to expand onto streets, sidewalks and parking lots.



Volunteers responded Monday to a Facebook post calling for community members to help beautify the area in preparation for businesses re-opening. Community members cleaned sidewalks, pulled weeds from flower beds and set up picnic tables.

Volunteers on site said the downtown has come so far in the last ten years and they did not want COVID-19 shutdowns to slow that momentum.

"These are all people who care just as much as I do, if not more," said Ed Schroeder of Muskegon. "To see this community working together and making things happen, it does the heart good."

"I think with everything that is going on people want to get out and give back, and do something positive," said Lolene Osborn of Muskegon.



The city of Muskegon is providing interested businesses with the use of picnic tables and fencing to make the transition as smooth as possible.To serve alcohol outdoors business also need permission from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

The approval to use city property will expire Oct. 31.

