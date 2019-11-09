MUSKEGON, Mich. - The former Ameribank building in Muskegon finally has a developer.

Two trustees from Michigan State University were awarded the bid to redevelop the building at Tuesday night's city commission meeting. The city spent several hundred thousand dollars to buy the property, remove asbestos and begin demolition.

Muskegon attorney and MSU Trustee Brianna Scott is partnering with Trustee Joel Ferguson to redevelop the building. They want to make it into a mixed-use property with both commercial and residential spaces.

Previous deals to sell the building -- located at 880 First Street in downtown Muskegon -- have fallen through. Earlier this year, a developer interested in the property walked away from plans for the site, making it two developers in recent years who have considered projects, only to walk away.

However, not everyone is pleased with the deal. Rachael DenHollander, a Kalamazoo native and the first victim to go public about the Larry Nassar abuse, questions the sale.

She told the Detroit Free Press while Scott accused her of benefitting financially from the scandal, she was also negotiating their business deal.

A spokesperson for Scott responded to the Free Press article, saying Scott has been looking for a project downtown for years but has not been able to close any deals.

