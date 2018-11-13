MUSKEGON, Mich. - The city of Muskegon has a long-range master plan that calls for industrial activity on Muskegon Lake to be clustered at the far east end of the lake.

The same plan calls for more public access to the lake in downtown.

A possible land swap between the city and the Mart Dock Co. could accomplish both of those goals.

Muskegon City Commissioners are expected to approve a letter of intent between the city and Mart Dock.

With approval both parties would begin in-depth studies to determine if the swap is feasible and beneficial to both parties.

The current idea under consideration would swap Mart Dock property at the end of Third Street for the city owned Fisherman's Landing property.

The possible swap might allow the Mart Dock to move its aggregate piles out of downtown.

Mart Dock President Max McKee said Tuesday the idea is in the very early stages. Both parties are just "exploring the possibility of this swap," said McKee.

The Muskegon City Commission's approval of the letter of intent would move the idea forward to the next step.

Those are expected to include environmental studies and appraisals of both properties.

"We are not sure if we can move our aggregate operation over there yet due to the load bearing capacity and there are some other factors too," said McKee.

The proposed land swap could be an even swap. Or according to Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson, "One group or the other will have to bring cash or other considerations to the table."

Under city control the Mart Dock property would be developed into a mixture of public space, residential, and commercial uses. With the key ingredient being public access.

"Things that embrace the waterfront, things that get people out and about," said Peterson. "And make it accessible permanently to the community."

If the land swap becomes final it would likely take another two to six years to develop the property.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

