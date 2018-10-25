MUSKEGON, Mich. - Pound Buddies, a longtime animal shelter in Muskegon County, fears its future is in doubt.

The shelter’s contract with Muskegon County is up, and the county is currently seeking bids for an animal control and shelter service provider.

Pound Buddies began in 1998, and has been Muskegon County’s service provider since the county put animal shelter operations up for bid back in 2010.

The shelter's latest contract was up this September, and the county policy is to rebid for the service - which is what happened the previous two times.

In June the shelter also took over animal control services.

Muskegon County Commissioner Susie Hughes said the township supervisor received complaints about Pound Buddies not answering the phone or returning calls for animal control. But she said the miscommunication issue has since been resolved.

Lana Carson, the shelter director, said no major complaints were brought to her attention, and felt this time around the commissioners were actively seeking to replace Pound Buddies.

“What is your plan, because this is not an easy or a low volume shelter," Carson said. "Any decision in which the workings and the pace, and what it takes to maintain humane care for these animals, and to get them out of here, it's going to be at the sacrifice of the lives of these animals.”

Commissioner Hughes said nobody is trying to push Pound Buddies out, and the county administrator said no commissioners came to him looking to end the contract.

“We're not canceling their contract to go find somebody else," said Mark Eisenbarth, the county administrator. "We're following the county policies to bid a project, just like any other construction project or any contract for services that we have.”

At the beginning of the year, the shelter also brought the idea of having a ten year contract to the county.

The goal is to allow the organization to have a capital campaign to fund renovations or a new building.

This time around, there are ten year contract options.

Proposals are due to the county by Friday Nov. 9, and Pound Buddies plans to submit one.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

