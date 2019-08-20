MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Muskegon Area District Library (MADL) will eliminate children's overdue fines for juvenile materials.

Beginning in September, children and teens materials will no longer accrue overdue fines at any of MADL's 10 community branches.

The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the new initiative at the July 15 meeting.

“We are committed to the Muskegon County’s common goal to improve early literacy in our community,” says Kelly Richards, Director, Muskegon Area District Library. “As children are getting back to school, this will help encourage reading for our youngest population and will remove barriers to access the library.”

White Lake Community Library and Hackley Public Library are also implementing this change, making it easier for hundreds of young library users in Muskegon County.

