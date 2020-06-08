Muskegon-area Habitat for Humanity rebranded after embezzlement scandal, says its on 'solid footing'

The organization says after the embezzlement scandal and the pandemic, it's finally on more solid footing.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The organization formerly known as the Muskegon County Habitat for Humanity is on 'rock solid footing' after surviving the COVID-19 pandemic and an embezzlement case that nearly brought down the organization.

Solid Rock Housing Support parted ways with international Habitat in 2019. The organization changes its mission from building new houses to renovating existing homes and keeping residents in them.

Solid Rock said the transition started smoothly, but it was interrupted when its former executive director, Andrew Mann, cleaned out the bank account and ran up tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and taxes. Mann has since been sentenced for his crime, but Solid Rock said it still needed to recover.

But just as the healing process was about to begin, the nonprofit said the COVID-19 pandemic shut down their operations until mid-May. They were unable to retrieve donations, service its two thrift stores, or raise money for home repairs for more than seven weeks.

Since relaunching in May, Solid Rock has opened its stores, begun accepting donations and reengaged in its philanthropic endeavors. Now that it is nearly current on finances, it is working to offer more home repairs.

“We now know that if we could get through the past year, then we can get through anything,” Executive Director Erik Alm says. “Our greatest challenge at this point is to make our services and resources known to the community.”

