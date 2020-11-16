Muskegon area man missing in Lake Michigan

Authorities say large waves may have swept the man off the Pere Marquette pier Sunday.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon area man is missing in Lake Michigan after going into the water from the Pere Marquette pier Sunday.

According to Muskegon's Director of Public Safety Jeffrey Lewis, large waves may have swept the man off the pier.

Muskegon firefighters and Coast Guard officers were not able to locate the man Sunday night, but attempts were made to search the area by boat. Large waves made the search efforts very difficult, Lewis explained.

Lake conditions Monday morning are being evaluated to determine if boats can go back out.

This is a developing story. More information is expected from police. Check back here for updates.

