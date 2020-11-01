MUSKEGON, Mich. — Get ready to roar at the Muskegon Museum of Art on Saturday, Jan. 11, for the first Super Saturday of the new year. This one is dedicated to dinosaurs.

The free event is happening from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and includes a family film, tour of the galleries and a Jurassic themed craft.

Kids can make dinosaur masks and eggs, with the help of an art instructor.

Of course, dinosaur outfits and stuffed animals are encouraged.

Super Saturday is a free family day, the museum hosts on the second Saturdays of the month. Each one has a different theme.

Another chance for family activities is Martin Luther King Jr. free community day on Monday, Jan. 20. Doors open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a drop-in craft, screenings of the documentary Black Man, and tours led by MMA docents and Muskegon High School advanced placement students.

