Muskegon Bike Time 2020 canceled

Bike Time had continued planning the event, hoping that Michigan would move to stage 5 of the Governor's reopening plan by the time of the event.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich — Organizers of Muskegon Bike Time announced Wednesday that this year's event has been canceled.

Bike Time had continued planning the event, hoping that Michigan would move to stage 5 of the Governor's reopening plan by the time of the event.

The Bike Time Board of Directors say although they had safety precautions in the works, given recent events in the state and across the country, it forced them to err on the side of caution.

Muskegon Bike Time say they commend the City of Muskegon and the Muskegon County Health Department for working closely with the event to ensure public safety.

Organizers look forward to holding the event in 2021.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.