Muskegon Bike Time kicks-off as Rebel Road marks day two

The massive rallies have become an annual draw for more than 100-thousand bikers and spectators. Local businesses rake in big benefits.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The ever-popular Muskegon Bike Time kicked off Thursday, while Rebel Road's now going strong on day two.

The massive motorcycle rally is billed as the largest anywhere in the state, bringing more than 75,000 motorcycles and their riders to the lakeshore every year.

The benefits extend beyond the sheer spectacle.

Though the streets of Muskegon feature more chrome than asphalt and its parking lots are bursting with bikers, the dozens of storefronts that find themselves in the center of the crunch don’t seem to mind.

“It definitely makes us double our days, what we would normally do,” Lexi O’Brien, bar manager at Rad Dad’s on Western explained.

A full bar and a chain of bikes a mile long parked out front easily translates into dollars and cents for the restaurant’s bottom line.

“This compared to last year, obviously, it's going to be a lot bigger, so we can only see where it goes from here,” O’Brien related.

The folks over at City Hall are also likely asking that question.

Muskegon uses sophisticated software which calculates the precise ancillary economic impact of flagship festivals like Bike Time and Rebel Road.

Following several days of number crunching, city staff expect to have an answer shortly after the festivals conclude.

“Our summers get filled up with more and more events, but this one always has been a good one for us,” Jeff Jacobson, a co-owner at Unruly Brewing Company related.

The brewery said it expects revenues to double on its busiest days.

The Western Avenue staple expanded its outdoor bar to take advantage of the surrounding social district, which Jacobson said cuts down on the lineup inside and gives out-of-towners a chance to enjoy the proverbial ride.

“It's amazing,” Jacobson said. “Everybody is just in a good mood and happy to be out and be in town.”

“It lets people know like Muskegon is on the map. A lot of different faces,” O’Brien said. “That’s what I love about this event. It brings out a little bit of everyone.”

All for a good cause, with 100-percent of the proceeds from Rebel Road benefitting the Child Abuse Council of Muskegon County.

Rebel Road runs July 13-17. For a full schedule, click here.

Muskegon Bike Time runs concurrently, though it begins a day later. For a full schedule, click here.

