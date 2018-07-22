MUSKEGON, Mich. - An annual benefit motorcycle ride is back for another year.

Muskegon Bike Time's Patriot Ride will be held Sunday, July 22. The ride begins and ends at Hot Rod Harley-Davidson in downtown Muskegon. Riders will enjoy a scenic, non-stop, escorted ride through Muskegon County.

And they’re off! Patriot Ride 2018 now underway to benefit Every Woman’s Place @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/KraUkRUUkm — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) July 22, 2018

The special ride aims to increase awareness and raise money for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. A suggested donation of $10 is asked of each rider, and organizers say all the proceeds from Sunday's event will benefit Every Woman's Place.

If you can't make the event, or don't have a motorcycle to ride you can donate directly to Every Woman's Place online.

