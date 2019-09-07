MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Board of Education offered the district superintendent job to Matthew Cortez, the current superintendent in the Essexville-Hampton School District near Bay City.

After the board voted unanimously, Cortez was called and said to have enthusiastically accepted, pending negotiation of a contract.

The board announced their decision Monday night, saying Cortez has the most experience. The other finalist was Simeon Frang, the director of curriculum at the nearby Orchard View district.

With the challenges the district faces of getting a bond issue passed and attracting more students, the board decided to select Cortez.

There was another finalist, but Jerry McDowell the superintendent of Whitehall Schools withdrew his name from consideration.

