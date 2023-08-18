Muskegon Boys & Girls Club postpones re-opening celebrations after suspected arson costs millions in damage

Muskegon fire investigators were still investigating the Western Avenue clubhouse Friday. The fire and smoke damage is looking close to $5 million.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore was hoping to show off all of the renovation efforts and new construction of its clubhouse and fitness center next week, but a suspected arson is pushing back those plans.

During the early hours of Saturday, Aug. 12, someone intentionally set fires inside the facility, authorities said.

Officials say they have received several tips on the possible suspects and continue to investigate, but for now, they are looking at up to $5 million in damages.

Muskegon fire investigators were still investigating the Western Avenue clubhouse Friday.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Lakeshore launched a multi-million dollar project to update the property with a climbing wall, a STEM lab, an artist studio, a teen lounge, game rooms, a cafeteria and more.

Work on the clubhouse had been scheduled to be complete by fall 2023, and was set to hold an open house on Thursday, Aug. 24.

However, due to the damage, they're pushing back their reopening celebrations.

A new date has yet to be determined as officials wait to hear more details about the restoration effort.

Clubhouse operation continues at All Shores Wesleyan starting Sept. 11. Neal Fitness Center operations will continue at temporary sites at Kingdom Life Church and Fresh Coast Alliance Training Facility.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to the Muskegon County prosecutor, who is also president of the board for the Boys and Girls Club, he says he hopes for a speedy resolution.

"Unfortunately, this incident has delayed our ability as an organization to open this up to the kids and to the community," said DJ Hilson.

But this inconvenience isn't going to stop the team from reaching their goals.

“You know, certainly if the person's attempt was to try and stop Boys and Girls Club from serving the youth of this community, that is not going to happen," said Hilson. “We'll be working with our contractors and our insurance company to make sure that any damage is taken care of. In that construction will proceed.”

If you have any information about this arson, you're encouraged to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750, Silent Observer at 231-722-7463, or Muskegon Fire Department 231-724-6792.



