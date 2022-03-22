Muskegon Boys & Girls Club shares designs for new clubhouse as goal nears

The organization said it still needed to raise several million dollars and urged the community to bring the project to life.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore asked for help crossing the finish line in fundraising efforts critical to the multi-million dollar renovation of its lakefront facility.

The organization acquired the former fitness center located at 900 West Western Avenue from Muskegon Community College.

Plans to undertake a $7.5 million upgrade to the aging facility, Clubhouse MKG, called for interior and exterior improvements that will see the 40-year-old building rendered virtually unrecognizable.

Dakota Crow, the Club's CEO, shared renderings and blueprints of the planned renovations exclusively with 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

"It’s all about sense of belonging. And that's really what we create throughout the building."

With the attached Neal Fitness Center, in addition to the involvement of several other community partners, Crow said the organization had grown beyond the original scope of its mission.

The facility, he said, would function more as a de facto community center upon completion with programming for grade-schoolers and senior citizens alike.

The project, at the time of publication, was still several million short of its $7.5-million goal and actively soliciting donations to close the funding gap.

"The community’s got some big expectations. We’ve got some big dreams," Crow related. "We still have about $3 million to go in our fundraising... Help us bring this to life for the entire community of Muskegon."

For more information or to donate, visit the organization's website.

You can check out the renderings here.

