Muskegon City Commission approves bench swing for 9-year-old boy

After having his favorite swing removed from Pere Marquette Beach, Landon De La Rosa wrote to the city and asked for it to be returned.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon City Commission has approved a new bench swing at the Pere Marquette Beach after receiving a letter from a 9-year-old boy.

After having his favorite swing set removed from the beach, Landon De La Rosa wrote to the city and asked for it to be returned. The swing had been removed and replaced with a jungle gym when the swing no longer complied with safety standards.

Mayor Steven Gawron met with Landon and asked park staff to get estimates for a new swing.

While a new swing set and safety surface would cost the city $40,000 - a purchase that is still "under consideration" - the city commission approved $2,000 for a bench swing. The swing will come with a plaque bearing Landon's name.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.