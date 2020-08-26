Muskegon City Commission approves social districts

The first social districts will be located south of Shoreline Drive with the potential of expanding to the north in the future.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon City Commission approved downtown social districts, which would create specific areas where people can drink outside.

According to the plan provided by the city social districts will be located south of Shoreline Drive with the potential of expanding to the north in the future.

The the location would mainly be along West Western Avenue from Eighth Street to Pine Street, including portions of Clay Avenue, Morris Avenue, Third Street and Jefferson Street.

Social districts were approved Tuesday night at the city commission meeting. The city commission unanimously approved the plan that still requires approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

It will be created and managed by the city through its economic development department and downtown manager. The Muskegon Social Districts would operate year-round but the district’s seasonal road closures along with outdoor services and amenities would be from May 1 to Oct. 31.

Similar plans already exist in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

