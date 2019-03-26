MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon leaders may amend the city's master plan Tuesday evening with changes that were already approved by the city's planning commission.

It's a result of the year long public conversation the city had with residents in 2017 called Imagine Muskegon Lake.

That effort included a series of community events to gather input from residents on residential, commercial and recreational uses for land that surrounds Muskegon Lake.

Results are included in the Imagine Muskegon Lake visioning document, which Muskegon City Commissioners are being asked to add as an amendment to the city's master plan.

Much of the 60-page document addresses improving access points to the lake. "We need to find better connection points, biking or walking," said Muskegon city planner Mike Franzak.

The final document is not binding but can give city leaders direction on the types of development city residents would likely support.

It includes community support for small scale retail shops and a few rental cottages at Pere Marquette Park. Franzak says the Imagine Muskegon Lake does not support an RV park at the park.

That proposal was pitched to the city earlier this year by developers interested in leasing a portion of Pere Marquette park to build a 98 site RV park.

City leaders have seen a draft of the proposal but no official plans have been filed with the city.

"People are passionate about [it]," said Kenneth Johnson, Muskegon City Commissioner. "It's a sensitive subject."

Johnson says he's heard from residents all around the city who don't want an RV park at Pere Marquette. And he believes as long as the city's master plan is likely to be amended to include the Imagine Muskegon Lake document, commissioners should also take a stand on the RV park too.

"I'd like us to consider adding language explicitly opposing an RV park being added to Pere Marquette, because I think that also reflects the community's wishes across the city," Johnson said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.