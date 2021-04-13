Muskegon city commissioners approve legal pot party

The "Smoke on the Water" event will take place July 24.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon City Commission approved the city's first "pot party" request Tuesday evening.

Muskegon-based dispensary Park Place Provisionary will hold the "Smoke on the Water" event July 24 from noon until 8 p.m. It will take place in parking lots at the provisioning center on Park St.

The event will include live music, food trucks, lawn games and on-site consumption of recreational marijuana.

