MUSKEGON, Mich. - City Commissioners in Muskegon today are expected to vote on whether a new upscale community should be built near Muskegon Lake and Lake Michigan.

"The Docks" project would create 240 homes on 80 acres of land in the Beachwood-Bluffton neighborhood. It would also include a boat basin.

Many people spoke out against the development, saying it would bring too much traffic and may impact the water table.

Tonight's meeting is at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter