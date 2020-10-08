More street parking added outside Muskegon City Hall

The new parking spaces on Terrace Street will replace ones the city lost after selling a employee parking lot on Jefferson Street.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The 44 new on street angle parking spaces on Terrace Street outside Muskegon City Hall will replace parking spaces the city lost after selling its' employee parking lot on Jefferson Street.

The sale of the large city employee lot to a developer for $455,000 was finalized in 2018.

In July work began on the TEN21 Apartment complex. It's a 73-unite housing development in the heart of the city for low and moderate income working families. The project on the former city parking lot also includes retail and commercial space.

TEN21 is being developed by the same Wisconsin-based company that opened the Berkshire senior citizen apartments in Muskegon's downtown.

To create the space for the additional parking the city's department of public works reduced Terrace Street to one lane in each direction.

"It's duel purpose," said Muskegon Public Works Director Leo Evans. "We get extra parking spaces out of it but it's a good traffic calming project, it slows the cars down."

The traffic lane reconfiguration and parking space striping cost the city around $6,000 and while the number of new parking spaces is smaller than those lost at the Jefferson Street parking lot, Evans says the city never fully utilized the spaces.

Work later this year on Terrace Street will also include beautification efforts. Additional traffic pattern changes on the street are planned for 2022.

