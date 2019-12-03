MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon city leaders are planning a big celebration for the city's 150th birthday.

City leaders say the sesquicentennial will include three days of music at Heritage Landing on July 11-13.

Some of the acts include Bret Michaels, Gretchen Wilson, Kansas, Freddie Jackson and Warrant.

Information and tickets will be available during the pre-release party.

City leaders are expected to share more information on Tuesday.

Click here for more information about the celebration.

