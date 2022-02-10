City of Muskegon announces City Manager Frank Peterson to step down

The City of Muskegon announced that Frank Peterson will be stepping down from his position as City Manager effective April 1.

Peterson has served as the Muskegon City Manager since September 2013 and has worked in local government management since 2004.

"I could not be more grateful for my time in Muskegon. We have more than 250 people that come to work every day to make this community a great place to call home, and I am excited to watch them continue building Muskegon into very best community possible. Muskegon is home to my family, and I am excited to simply be a member of the community," Peterson said in a statement on Thursday.

City of Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson is grateful for the contributions and accomplishments that Peterson had while in the roll of city manager.

"City Manager Peterson has served our community well for nearly nine years. He has provided much-needed leadership during some difficult times in our community, while also providing energy and passion during some exciting times. I’m grateful for his many contributions, which have incredibly enhanced our city. I will reflect fondly on our time working together in accomplishing so much, and wish him the very best in his future endeavors," said Mayor Johnson.

The Muskegon City Commission intends to appoint Deputy City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell as Interim City Manager.

"I have great confidence in Deputy City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell, as she steps in to lead our City through this transition. She is a bright, competent, and caring individual. Muskegon is fortunate to have her and so many other wonderful and dedicated people throughout our organization working in service to community and the betterment of our city," Mayor Johnson added about Petersons' interim replacement.

Peterson moved to the Nelson neighborhood in Muskegon in 2013 with his wife Emma and five children. Peterson is a native of Flint and previously served as the city manager in both Grant and Springfield, Michigan before taking the position of city manager in Muskegon.

