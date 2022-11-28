Muskegon City Manager Jonathan Seyferth sworn in

Seyferth will serve as the city's 16th city manager.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon officially has a new city manager.

Jonathan Seyferth was sworn in Monday morning in the Muskegon City Commission chambers.

He is the city's 16th city manager since the establishment of the city's 1919 charter.

“I look forward to working alongside the City Commission and all of the hard-working and dedicated team members who work for the City of Muskegon. Together, we can continue fostering strong, productive, and cooperative relationships with residents, the business community, and other agencies to keep Muskegon moving in a positive direction,” Seyferth said.

Seyferth has deep roots in Muskegon. His family has called the area home for five generations and has a family legacy in manufacturing.

His family has a park named after them on West Sherman Boulevard, named after Otto Seyferth. He was the new city manager's great, great uncle.

The Muskegon City Commission offered Seyferth the job on Oct. 7 after narrowing down the candidates.

Seyferth has been the city manager in Gaines Township since 2021. He worked for the city of Coopersville for six years, three of those as city manager.

Before that, he was executive director of Downtown Muskegon Now. He also worked as a business development manager for two years.

The city interviewed six candidates forwarded to them by the Michigan Municipal League, deciding on a final two candidates shortly after.

