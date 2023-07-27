Muskegon Clippers celebrate historic season, begin playoff run

The Clippers finished the regular season with the best winning percentage in the history of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League and individual honors as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Even with the summer heat, historic Marsh Field was packed Thursday night at the Muskegon Clippers began their playoff run, on the way to potentially making more history.

The Clippers finished the regular season with a record of 33-5, which is the highest winning percentage in the history the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League.

"It's been pretty special. It's a fabulous group of guys that have done a really good job and two months of kind of growing together as a small little family, playing incredibly hard," said coach Logan Fleener.

Fleener was named the league's coach of the year. They also have the offensive player of the year in Colin Cornwell, and pitcher of the year in Jack Decker.

"It's unbelievable. I really didn't expect to to get that kind of honor, and it's it's really amazing what has happened this summer," Decker said.

Many of the players on the roster are West Michigan natives. Cornwell and Decker are not. They're both from the east side of the state and they attend Saginaw Valley State University. However, they both feel that the people of Muskegon have made them feel at home.

"Muskegon is one of a kind and I love it. I love the city of Muskegon. I love the people. All the friendships and relationships I've created out here. I never take for granted," Cornwell said.

The Clippers lost game one of the playoffs Thursday against the Lima Locos. On Friday, they'll play on the road in Ohio with a chance to even the series up. If they do, they'll return home for a decisive game three on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Marsh Field.

"It couldn't be cooler for us in uniform to get to give them tonight, and hopefully a few more playoff games," Fleener said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.