City commission extends City Manager position to candidate Jonathan Seyferth

The commission offered the position to Seyferth Friday, although it's not clear if he's accepted or when his start date could be.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An offer for Muskegon's open City Manager position has finally been extended to one of two candidates vying for the position.

According to Muskegon Mayor Ken Johnson, the position has been offered to Jonathan Seyferth.

Seyferth has been the city manager in Gaines Township since 2021. He worked for the city of Coopersville for six years, three of those as city manager.

Before that, he was executive director of Downtown Muskegon Now. He also worked as business development manager for two years.

"In his words, this is his dream job, if he could come back to the city and be our city manager," Mayor Johnson says.

The city interviewed six candidates forwarded to them by the Michigan Municipal League, deciding on a final two candidates shortly after. Mayor Johnson says these decisions were made by trying to choose a good fit to lead the city.

"It is certainly, yes, a plus or positive that they have a strong attachment and understanding in our community," Mayor Johnson says. "It's not something to easily learn. It takes time to learn the city and citizenry."

13 ON YOUR SIDE will continue following this story until a final decision has been made.

