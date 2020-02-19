MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College will be offering a voluntary early retirement incentive plan to staff as the college faces declining enrollment.

The plan was approved unanimously by the board of trustees Wednesday.

Full-time faculty, educational support staff, professional and support staff and custodial/maintenance employees who qualify can take the incentive. They need a minimum of 10 years continuous full-time service at MCC as of January 1, 2020, and their age plus continuous years of service as of January 1, 2020, has to total 68 or greater.

69 people qualify for the incentive. If they take it they will each get a one-time payment of 35 percent of their base salary. They need to accept the package by March 16th.

“MCC, like many colleges in Michigan and around the nation, is anticipating greater financial challenges in the near future because of declining enrollment, limited federal and state funding, and slow-trending property taxes,” explained MCC Provost and Executive Vice President John Selmon.

Other stories from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.